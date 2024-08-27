LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 223,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,595. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

