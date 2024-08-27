LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,067,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,986,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.