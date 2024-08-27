LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,889 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

