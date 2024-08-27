LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,083 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 123.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 2,861,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

