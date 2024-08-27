Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $350.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $268.25 and last traded at $270.29. 418,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,074,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.66.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.90.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
