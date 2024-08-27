Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 621.1% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Luokung Technology Price Performance
Shares of Luokung Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 73,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
About Luokung Technology
