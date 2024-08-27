Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

