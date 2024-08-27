Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,086.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

