McAdam LLC Acquires 129 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
