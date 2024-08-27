McAdam LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

