McCormick & Company, Incorporated Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,769 put options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,160 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 232,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $83.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

