Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 2.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 2,663,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,393,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.