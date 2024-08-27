Melanie Laing Buys 914 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$32.81 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,988.34 ($20,262.39).

Melanie Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AUB Group alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Melanie Laing purchased 582 shares of AUB Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.50 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,005.00 ($10,814.19).

On Friday, May 31st, Melanie Laing acquired 1,714 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.16 ($19.70) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.24 ($33,770.43).

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AUB Group Company Profile

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.