Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Up 4.3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Approximately 3,357,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 833,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,825.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield bought 119,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £41,728.05 ($55,028.42). Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

