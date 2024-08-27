Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MRSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

