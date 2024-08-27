Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 6.5%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 283,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 70,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

