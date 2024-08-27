MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 125,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,658. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

