MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 125,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,658. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
