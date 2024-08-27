Michael Andersen Sells 1,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,606. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

