MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.93. 95,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 544,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

