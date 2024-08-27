MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 93,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,384,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MINISO Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

