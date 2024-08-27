Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

