Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 151,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 20,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 221.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $606.12. The company had a trading volume of 777,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.