Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $99,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $558.30. 2,023,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.08 and its 200 day moving average is $520.75. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

