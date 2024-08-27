Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,743 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.28. 29,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

