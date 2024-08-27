Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 83,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 414.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.43. 14,281,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

