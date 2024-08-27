Monero (XMR) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $70.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $160.36 or 0.00259764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,731.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.96 or 0.00547473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

