Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Up 2.8%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $939.00 and last traded at $938.05. Approximately 79,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 532,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $912.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $842.47 and a 200 day moving average of $755.87. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,956 shares of company stock valued at $79,700,158. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

