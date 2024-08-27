My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $94,769.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

