National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.08

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 21606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

