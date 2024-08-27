Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

