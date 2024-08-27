NavPoint Financial Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

