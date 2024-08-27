nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.6 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

nCino Stock Down 0.3 %

NCNO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 1,661,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.