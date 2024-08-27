nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.6 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.
nCino Stock Down 0.3 %
NCNO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 1,661,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
