nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $136-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.65 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.31.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,806. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

