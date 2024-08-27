Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Neptune Orient Lines Trading Down 10.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68.
About Neptune Orient Lines
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Orient Lines
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Orient Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Orient Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.