New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,792,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

