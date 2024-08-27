Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Increased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $641,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $2,073,427 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 191,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

