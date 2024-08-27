Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 2,325 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $150,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,703 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $110,115.98.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,280,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $2,264,150.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 464,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

