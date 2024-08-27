Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.