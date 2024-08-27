Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.01. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 406,213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

