Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $912,528.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,704 shares of company stock valued at $43,975,690 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ANET traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

