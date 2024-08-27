Notcoin Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $867.38 million and approximately $232.42 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,122 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00865186 USD and is down -10.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $269,195,101.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

