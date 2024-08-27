Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.77 and last traded at $134.90. 918,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,390,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $606.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

