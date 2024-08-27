Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

NVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. 2,123,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,078. The company has a market capitalization of $606.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

