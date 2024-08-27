Numeraire Price Hits $15.66 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $15.66 or 0.00026299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $114.65 million and $7.42 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,320,656 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

