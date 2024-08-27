Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Henry E. Pelish Sells 10,500 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 10,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $893,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.2 %

NUVL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 224,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,039. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVL has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

