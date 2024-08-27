Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Trimmed by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS NUSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,205 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

