NYM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $862,296.29 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and $862,296.29 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08236456 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $907,750.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

