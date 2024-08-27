Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.69), with a volume of 31547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.75).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £800.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.37 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.64.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.