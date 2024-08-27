Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,130,000 after acquiring an additional 911,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,514,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.