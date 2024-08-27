Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.
OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
OCUL stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix
- What is a SEC Filing?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.