ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head-To-Head Analysis

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $332.77 million 0.36 $4.72 million N/A N/A GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.60 $8.41 million $0.18 53.61

Analyst Ratings

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Group Hospitality.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.11%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality -1.76% 14.71% 2.06% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

